VILLA MINETTI: Robo y daños en una radio local

Publicado el 25/01/2017, 21:06
villa-minetti-robo-y-danos-en-una-radio-localSe trata de la FM 97.3 “La voz del aire”, propiedad de Daniel Voisard. Los autores son dos menores de 12 y 13 años de edad.  Por los destrozos que...
Santa Margarita: Jubilada fue víctima de un hurto

Publicado el 25/01/2017, 20:46
santa-margarita-jubilada-fue-victima-de-un-hurtoSe ausentó por unos minutos de su vivienda, tiempo que fue aprovechado por un delincuente que ingresó a la propiedad y se llevó más de 5000 pesos. Fue...
Tostado: Intentó terminar con alimañas y se le descontroló el fuego

Publicado el 25/01/2017, 20:13
tostado-intento-terminar-con-alimanas-y-se-le-descontrolo-el-fuegoPrendió fuego a la basura y a los pastos para matar todo tipo de alimañas pero el fuego se propagó rápidamente, causando la preocupación de los vecinos...
Germán López "El panorama ya no tiene la complejidad de días atrás"

Publicado el 25/01/2017, 09:46
german-lopez-el-panorama-ya-no-tiene-la-complejidad-de-dias-atrasEl Sub Director Zona Norte de Protección Civil de la Provincia y Jefe del Cuerpo Activo de Bomberos Voluntarios de Villa Minetti, Germán López, indicó que...
El verano se vive a full en las piletas

Publicado el 24/01/2017, 19:43
el-verano-se-vive-a-full-en-las-piletasLa cámara de Canal 2 recorrió los natatorios de los clubes en Tostado y Villa Minetti. Ingresa a la nota y mira el video. Una buena alternativa ...
El Nochero: Encuentran sin vida a un joven en su domicilio

Publicado el 24/01/2017, 11:59
el-nochero-encuentran-sin-vida-a-un-joven-en-su-domicilioEl hecho se conoció este lunes por la tarde. El joven tenía 26 años de edad. Alrededor de las 17 horas de hoy lunes, personal policial de la Comisaria...
Tostado: Amenazó con arrojarse de una columna

Publicado el 21/01/2017, 10:54
tostado-amenazo-con-arrojarse-de-una-columnaUna joven se subió a una de las torres dispuestas en el predio del ferrocarril desde donde amenazaba con tirarse. Después de una hora, y acompañada por un...
Se dispuso el monitoreo de la zona

Publicado el 20/01/2017, 20:47
se-dispuso-el-monitoreo-de-la-zonaLuego de no incluir al departamento Nueve de Julio en la declaración de Emergencia Hídrica provincial, el gobierno dijo que monitoreará la situación de El...
